2 Cadiz, KY people wanted in Trigg County, KY shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 Cadiz, KY people wanted in Trigg County, KY shooting

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Jaquaveion Q. Greenwade, 21 of Cadiz, KY is wanted for information. (Source: Kentucky State Police) Jaquaveion Q. Greenwade, 21 of Cadiz, KY is wanted for information. (Source: Kentucky State Police)
Keisha D. Stewart, 26 of Cadiz, KY is also wanted for information in regards to the shooting investigation. (Source: Kentucky State Police) Keisha D. Stewart, 26 of Cadiz, KY is also wanted for information in regards to the shooting investigation. (Source: Kentucky State Police)
TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police is currently investigating a shooting that happened Friday, March 23 at 8:03 p.m.

KSP has obtained arrest warrants for Jaquaveion Q. Greenwade, 21 of Cadiz, KY  for Assault 1st and Keisha D. Stewart, 26 of Cadiz, KY for complicity to Assault 1st.

The charges stem from a shooting incident on March 23, in which Franklin D. Keeling, 22 of Cadiz, KY was shot and drove himself to the hospital. 

Keeling is in stable condition at a hospital in Nashville, TN.

Anyone with any information on these people is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police or local law enforcement.

