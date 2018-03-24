The Dorena-Hickman Ferry open - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry open

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
The Dorena-Hickman ferry was closed due to floodwaters. (Source: KFVS) The Dorena-Hickman ferry was closed due to floodwaters. (Source: KFVS)
HICKMAN, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has opened the Dorena-Hickman Ferry at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19.

According to the to KYTC, the ferry was closed due to floodwaters that covered the Kentucky Landing along the Mississippi River at Hickman, KY.

The ferry has resumed service on the normal summer schedule.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. 

