Cape Central hosts police vs. principals games

The game was created by two friends, Kelly McGhee and Carson Retter, who came up with the idea while lifeguarding over the summer. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

Cape Central hosted the police vs. principals games which pitted members from the Cape Girardeau Police Department and principals from around the area.

The game was created by two friends, Kelly McGhee and Carson Retter, who came up with the idea while lifeguarding over the summer.

They've been working with teachers and staff on getting the program together since October of last year. Money will be split between Care to Learn which helps kids with their health, hunger and hygiene needs and Police Explorers which helps kids explore careers in law enforcement.

Both of them talked about what they hope the kids they help see out of the event.

"I just want little kids to know or anyone really there is someone out there that cares for them, and if they need stuff we have them," said McGee.

"I'm hoping that those kids, and families that are really struggling in our school district that just something like this and something like that, something so small can make such a big difference," said Retter.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.