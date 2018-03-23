Chicago: Obama Library infrastructure could total $175M
Other work near the Chicago site could cost taxpayers.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) - Private dollars will pay for building former President Barack Obama's library, but road and other work near the Chicago site could cost taxpayers.
The city's transportation department estimates that the cost of widening streets and building at least four new underpasses near the site in Jackson Park may total $175 million. The city says it is pursuing "all potential funding options" for the work, including state dollars.
In January, more than 100 University of Chicago faculty members signed a letter urging the Obama Foundation to find a different location for the center. One complaint was the taxpayer money that would be spent on infrastructure.
An Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman says the state spent $100 million on the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield, which opened in 2005.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-03-27 02:59:54 GMT
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...
At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...
Monday, March 26 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:52:14 GMT
A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.
A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.
Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.
Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.
Monday, March 26 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:44:26 GMT
With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...