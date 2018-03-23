4 more minor leaguers suspended for drug violations - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 more minor leaguers suspended for drug violations

A pitcher in the Cardinals system has been suspended (Source: KFVS) A pitcher in the Cardinals system has been suspended (Source: KFVS)

NEW YORK (AP) - Boston catcher Oscar Hernandez, Chicago Cubs pitcher David Garner, St. Louis pitcher Matt Pearce and Pittsburgh shortstop Andrew Walker have been suspended for 50 games each under baseball's minor league drug program.

Hernandez, Garner and Pearce each had second positive tests for a drug of abuse, the commissioner's office said Friday. Walker was disciplined for an unspecified violation.

The 24-year-old Hernandez played 18 games for Arizona in 2016 and four the following year. He hit .197 with eight homers and 21 RBIs in 67 games last year for Jackson in the Double-A Texas League and is on the roster of Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox of the International League.

Garner, a 25-year-old right-hander, is with the Iowa Cubs of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. He was 4-3 with a 3.25 ERA in 35 relief appearances last year for Double-A Tennessee and Iowa.

Peace, a right-hander who turned 24 last month, was 9-12 with a 3.08 ERA in 25 starts last year for Double-A Springfield of the Texas League and Triple-A Memphis of the Pacific Coast League. He is on the Memphis roster.

Walker, who also turned 24 last month, hit .240 with no homers and 11 RBIs last season in 39 games for a pair of Class A teams. He is on the roster of West Virginia Power of the Class A South Atlantic League.

There have been 25 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program and six under the big league program: Houston pitcher Dean Deetz, Washington catcher Raudy Read, Pittsburgh pitcher Nik Turley, Kansas City outfielder Jorge Bonifacio, Toronto pitcher Thomas Pannone and Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco.

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

