Local students participating in St. Louis March for Our Lives ev - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Local students participating in St. Louis March for Our Lives event

Written by Nathan Ellgren, Reporter
Connect
A group of local students will head to St. Louis early on Saturday, March 24. (Source: marchforourlives.com) A group of local students will head to St. Louis early on Saturday, March 24. (Source: marchforourlives.com)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

A group of students and adults from Southeast Missouri will be taking a bus up to St. Louis on Saturday, March 24 to join thousands of demonstrators at one of numerous March for Our Lives rallies happening around in the U.S.

The effort is being organized by students as they are continuing to honor victims of school shootings that have taken place this year, and a push to encourage lawmakers to make regulations to prevent further gun violence in large cities.

"Even though these shootings happened in Florida or the one in Maryland I would say that it affects every high school in America," said Jonah Adams, a junior at Advance High School. “My school has started taking precautions to protect students so we all feel these tragedies.”

Adams is part of a generation of young activists who are raising their voices against gun violence, but he thinks every American needs to get active.

"It's important for every citizen no matter what their age to be civically involved, to be active and to have your voice heard,” Adams said. “We are guaranteed that right no matter what age you are."

Adams will be joining dozens of people who will be riding up to the St. Louis March for Our Lives rally on Saturday, March 24.

"I think the rally will show how many people are actually for this. How many Missourians want common sense gun control," he said.

Jonathan Kessler is the chairperson of Cape Giraudoux County Democrats and said his group rented the bus as an opportunity for those in Southeast Missouri to join a student-run demonstration.

"This march is to stand up and honor the lives of that were lost and have been lost to gun violence,” Kessler said. “We support the protection of the second amendment but to do that we think that it requires universal gun laws that apply to the entire country."

Kessler said his group's in favor of universal background checks, banning assault weapons and bump stocks.

Adams believes now is the time for him and his generation to make a difference.

"I think if we keep on pushing at it if we keep working hard to support the agenda I think a change will eventually come. Most definitely," Adams said.

Those interested in joining the group can buy tickets to claim their spot on the bus at this website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Under-door locking system adding security to Heartland school

    Under-door locking system adding security to Heartland school

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-03-27 02:59:54 GMT
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...
    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...

  • Springtime means turtles traversing roads

    Springtime means turtles traversing roads

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:52:14 GMT
    A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.
    A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.

    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

  • BBB warns data risk of social media quizzes

    BBB warns data risk of social media quizzes

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:44:26 GMT
    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
    •   
Powered by Frankly