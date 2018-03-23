Arts Council announces 16th Annual Visual Arts Cooperative Commi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Arts Council announces 16th Annual Visual Arts Cooperative Committee Exhibition

Written by Julie Aufdenberg, Production Assistant
(Source: Arts Council of Southeast Missouri)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

On Friday, April 6 from 5-9 p.m., the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host an opening reception for the 16th Annual Visual Arts Cooperative's 2-gallery exhibition.

The two galleries will be the Visual Arts Cooperative Gallery and the adjacent Arts Council Gallery in historic downtown Cape Girardeau, and the exhibition will be on display in both through April 28th. 

The annual exhibit will display around 100 full size works, plus a large collection of miniatures. It is a chance for the 44 Visual Arts Cooperative Artists to showcase their talents, which they have been doing for going on sixteen years. The Visual Arts Cooperative was founded in 2002 by Arts Council members Dr. Jean Chapman and Dr. Edwin Smith. 

"Our goal is to show art of the highest quality produced locally," said Dr. Chapman. The Visual Arts Cooperative Gallery serves as a venue for the artists and pieces are changed monthly, so there is always something new to see. 

The Visual Arts Cooperative Gallery is located alongside the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. 

