Jackson, MO officials consider restrictions on recreation vehicle parking

Jackson city officials are considering placing restrictions on the parking of recreational vehicles on public streets.

If an ordinance is passed and approved by the Board of Aldermen, it will become illegal to park a recreational vehicle on public streets.

According to Jackson city code, a recreational vehicle is any unit or motor vehicle designed for recreation, living, or sleeping purposes permanently equipped with wheels or placed on a wheeled device for the purpose of transporting from one place to another.

Vehicles, such as camping trailers, campers, tent trailers, motorhomes, tent campers, buses converted to living space, snowmobiles, jet skis, wave runners, and boats of all sizes.

If any resident would like to offer input, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen will discuss this ordinance in a study session on Monday, April 2, at 6:00 p.m., in the City Hall Board Room.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting and present their views prior to the Board’s decision on this issue on April 16.

