Williamson Co. Fire Protection District shows off new firehouse

The Williamson County Fire Protection District cut the ribbon today on its Brand new Fire House in Marion, Illinois.

The New Fire Station #1 replaces the former one that was constructed in the 1940’s.

The new structure is 8800 sq ft and consists of four double deep drive-through bays for the trucks.

While the living side has a dedicated training room for 32 students, administrative office, fitness room, radio/watch room and a combined kitchen/Day room.

Steve Land the Secretary of the Board for Williamson County, spoke about why a new firehouse was so important for the people who work for Williamson County Fire Dept.

"They get up at all hours of the night and respond to these calls we have we're running an average of one a day throughout the totality of the year," Land said. "They put in a lot of time and its the worker bee's who'll be getting this job done for Williamson County are firefighters."



The project costs just over $1.8 million.

