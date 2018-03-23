Everyday Hero: Grace Coy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Everyday Hero: Grace Coy

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Everday Hero Grace Coy is a volunteer at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. Everday Hero Grace Coy is a volunteer at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

High on a wall in a room that serves as the library and public kitchen at the Missouri Veteran's Home in Cape Girardeau, there hangs a sign that reads:  "Grace's Place."

"This is our happy hour spot," said Missouri Veterans Home volunteer Grace Coy.

Two afternoons per week, veterans gather around tables at "Grace's Place" to enjoy each others company. They kick back, share a laugh and may even swap stories.

"You should be here when they start telling their tales from the pacific," said Coy.

Coy hosts Happy Hour for the veterans. She serves them pizza, chips, and even a cold beer if they'd like one.

"She's always got a smile on her face and addresses people nicely," said Army Veteran Lail Bernard of Oran.

At 92 years old, one might think Coy would take it easy, but she enjoys volunteering at the veterans home too much for that.

"My husband was here for eight months," said Coy.  "So, I came here every day. And after he passed away I didn't have anything to do. I was so used to working that I decided to I'd start out really easy and ease into it. Now I’m here basically full time."

Coy volunteers between 20 and 30 hours per week.

"This is our March calendar," said Missouri Veterans Home recreational therapist Margaret George. "She'll be here for poker, she'll be here for bingo. Tomorrow, she'll be here for bingo and Cardo. The next day, bingo, bingo, bingo. She's here a lot."

At the veterans’ home, Coy is a sort of lady luck. She deals games of poker, and calls bingo games. 

Coy says while the games are fun, she enjoys talking to the veterans the best.

"They're always so happy to see you because some don't have anyone to visit them at all," said Coy. "They're very seldom down."

Coy says when the veterans start telling stories of their time in the service, she really likes to listen.

"My husband was one who didn't talk about it," said Coy. He did what they called hitches in the pacific, but he seldom talked about it."

Coy says the veterans and their stories make her feel closer to her husband of 66 years whose passing inspired her to volunteer.

"I have been married all my life, and worked all my life," said Coy. "It's been a joy, I have no regrets."

If you know someone who should be recognized as an Everyday Hero, click here to make your nomination.

We'll profile an Everyday Hero each month on Heartland News and all of our heroes will be honored at the annual Red Cross recognition luncheon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Under-door locking system adding security to Heartland school

    Under-door locking system adding security to Heartland school

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-03-27 02:59:54 GMT
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...
    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...

  • Springtime means turtles traversing roads

    Springtime means turtles traversing roads

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:52:14 GMT
    A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.
    A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.

    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

  • BBB warns data risk of social media quizzes

    BBB warns data risk of social media quizzes

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:44:26 GMT
    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
    •   
Powered by Frankly