Teacher found with firearm in vehicle on Perryville campus

A substitute teacher at the Perry County School District was removed from campus after a weapon was found in a vehicle on Friday, March 23.

Students at the Perryville Career and Technology Center saw the weapon while walking near the vehicle and reported it.

Perryville Police Department responded to the career center once it was reported and escorted the teacher from campus.

A .22 caliber rifle was found in the teacher's vehicle by police.

The teacher stated that he had been coyote hunting with the rifle the night before and forgot it was in the vehicle.

According to police, the prosecuting attorney is still determining if charges will be filed for having a firearm on school property.

According to Superintendent Andy Comstock, the teacher will no longer substitute teach or work for the Perry County School District.

