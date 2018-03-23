Kunkel steps down as Southeast MO provost - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kunkel steps down as Southeast MO provost

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Dr. Karl R. Kunkel has served as provost since 2015. (Source: Pittsburg State University) Dr. Karl R. Kunkel has served as provost since 2015. (Source: Pittsburg State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Dr. Karl Kunkel, the provost at Southeast Missouri State University, announced on Friday, March 23, 2018, that he is stepping down from his position to return to the faculty.

Kunkel will continue working in his position through May 14. He is expected to assume a faculty position at the university on August 1.

President Carlos Vargas has appointed Dr. Tamara Randolph, interim dean of the College of Science, Technology and Agriculture, to serve as interim provost. 

Vargas thanked Kunkel for his good work and said, "I would like to sincerely thank Dr. Kunkel for his significant and valuable contributions to the university with several initiatives across a variety of areas. Upon his return to the faculty on August 1, I know students will benefit significantly from his extensive teaching, research, and administrative experience.”

    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...
    A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.
    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
