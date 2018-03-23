School safety proposal signed into law

Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.
Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says more showers and storms will develop on Monday evening to the west and slowly move across the area later.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says more showers and storms will develop on Monday evening to the west and slowly move across the area later.
Two varieties of Milo's Kitchen dog treats have been recalled due to potentially elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.
Two varieties of Milo's Kitchen dog treats have been recalled due to potentially elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.
Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.
Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.