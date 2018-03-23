School safety proposal signed into law - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

School safety proposal signed into law

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
A school safety proposal introduced by U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (R-IL) and Brad Schneider (D-IL) was signed into law (Source: Stock image/KFVS) A school safety proposal introduced by U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (R-IL) and Brad Schneider (D-IL) was signed into law (Source: Stock image/KFVS)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) -

A school safety proposal introduced by U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (R-IL) and Brad Schneider (D-IL) was signed into law by President Donald Trump as part of the spending bill. 

“As a former first responder, I know response time is vitally important during emergency situations,” said Bost. “Seconds, let alone minutes, can mean the difference between life and death. We have panic buttons in banks, office buildings, and retail locations, there is no reason we shouldn’t have them at our schools to protect our children. I’m proud to see this bipartisan, commonsense proposal to protect our kids signed into law.” 

According to Bost's office, the legislation will help schools acquire panic buttons, offering a more immediate method of notifying law enforcement and first responders in cases of classroom violence, medical emergency, or natural disaster.

