Former MLB star Jack Clark files for bankruptcy protection

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jack Clark, who hit 340 home runs over an 18-year major league career, has filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time.

Clark and his wife, Angela, filed a voluntary petition March 6 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis. Clark's attorney, Al Watkins, said Friday they owe more than $550,000 and have a combined annual income of about $120,000.

The four-time All-Star is 62 and lives in suburban St. Louis. He also filed in 1992.

Clark played with San Francisco, St. Louis, the New York Yankees, San Diego and Boston from 1975-92. His go-ahead, three-run homer off Tom Niedenfeur with two outs in the ninth inning led the Cardinals to the NL pennant in the decisive Game 6 of the 1985 NL Championship against Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

