State police arrest escaped western KY inmate

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
John J. Neal (Source: KSP) John J. Neal (Source: KSP)
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police Post 2 said an inmate that escaped custody in Christian County, Ky. has been captured. 

He was arrested around 1:50 p.m.

On March 23 around 11 a.m., John J. Neal escaped while out on work release at Pioneers Incorporated, located at 904 S. Main Street in Hopkinsville. Neal left in an unknown direction.

Neal was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie with drawstring in front, dark colored sweat pants and black and white sneakers. 

He has a key tattoo on his left ring finger, nautical star tattoo on both upper arms and a tribal tattoo on his left upper arm.  He was jailed for probation violations.

The escapee is a 41-year-old, white male, height: 5’11” and 195 pounds; he has brown and blue eyes.

