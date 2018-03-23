Paducah man captured after long pursuit - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man captured after long pursuit

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The pursuit lasted 45 minutes (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
Carruthers was lodged at McCracken County Regional Jail (Source: McCracken County Sherrif''s Office).
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic chase on Friday morning. 

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department deputies tried to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of KY Hwy 305 (Cairo Road and Coleman Roads)  just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

The driver of a  GMC Yukon failed to yield and began traveling on County Park Road. Prior to reaching Park Avenue, the vehicle intentionally rammed a marked McCracken County Sheriff’s Department vehicle.

The vehicle failed to yield for approximately 45 minutes

A female passenger jumped from the vehicle during the pursuit. She claimed she didn't know the driver. She received minor injuries.

After putting down spike strips, Paducah police and deputies caught the man after he ran away in the 3100 block of Harrison Street. 

Jarick Carruthers, 38, of Paducah is charged with:

  • Fleeing or Evading Police / 1st degree / Motor Vehicle
  • Fleeing or Evading Police / 1st degree / On Foot
  • Reckless Driving
  • Speeding 26 MPH over Speed Limit
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Criminal Mischief / 1st Degree
  • Criminal Mischief / 3rd Degree
  • Disregarding Stop Sign (10 Counts)
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • Assault / 1st Degree / Police Officer
  • Wanton Endangerment / 1st degree / Police Officer (3 Counts)
  • Wanton Endangerment / 1st degree (1 Count)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Drugs and or Drugs / Aggravated Circumstances / 1st Offense 

He was taken to the county jail.

