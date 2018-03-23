This week in music: 2011 Lady Gaga

Let's dip into the music archives and see what was hot at the dance clubs this week 7 years ago.

The year was 2011 and Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 featured a big comeback for the artist in the number five spot. On the Floor was the first major hit for Jennifer Lopez in nearly 8 years. She had not had a top ten single since 2002's All I Have. On the Floor is one of J-Lo's biggest hits. While it peaked at number three here in the U.S., it topped the charts in more than 2 dozen countries including: Australia, Great Britain, Sweden and Mexico.

At number four was Rihanna and Britney Spears with S & M. The sexually driven lyrics made the song somewhat controversial. It did go on to become Rihanna's tenth number one hit and Spears fifth.

Katy Perry and Kanye West were in the number three spot with E.T. The electronic hip-hop ballad was originally intended for the group Three 6 Mafia. But Perry decided to record it herself. She says E.T. is about falling in love with a foreigner.

Cee Lo Green was at number two with Forget You. The song was written by Green and Bruno Mars. Green says it's about the music industry. Lot's of bad language in this song and probably not for the little ones.

And in the top spot for this week in '11 was Lady Gaga with Born This Way. The song was inspired by 1990s music which empowered women and the gay community. It was Lady Gaga's third number one hit and to this date has sold over 8 million copies making it one of the biggest selling singles of all time. By the way, it is the one-thousandth single to top the Billboard Hot 100 since the chart first came out in 1958.

