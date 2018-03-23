This week in music: 2011 Lady Gaga - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 2011 Lady Gaga

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(Source: Billboard) (Source: Billboard)
(KFVS) -

Let's dip into the music archives and see what was hot at the dance clubs this week 7 years ago.

The year was 2011 and Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 featured a big comeback for the artist in the number five spot. On the Floor was the first major hit for Jennifer Lopez in nearly 8 years.  She had not had a top ten single since 2002's All I Have.  On the Floor is one of J-Lo's biggest hits.  While it peaked at number three here in the U.S., it topped the charts in more than 2 dozen countries including: Australia, Great Britain, Sweden and Mexico.

At number four was Rihanna and Britney Spears with S & M.  The sexually driven lyrics made the song somewhat controversial.  It did go on to become Rihanna's tenth number one hit and Spears fifth.

Katy Perry and Kanye West were in the number three spot with E.T.   The electronic hip-hop ballad was originally intended for the group Three 6 Mafia. But Perry decided to record it herself.  She says E.T. is about falling in love with a foreigner.

Cee Lo Green was at number two with Forget You. The song was written by Green and Bruno Mars.  Green says it's about the music industry.  Lot's of bad language in this song and probably not for the little ones.

And in the top spot for this week in '11 was Lady Gaga with Born This Way.  The song was inspired by 1990s music which empowered women and the gay community. It was Lady Gaga's third number one hit and to this date has sold over 8 million copies making it one of the biggest selling singles of all time. By the way, it is the one-thousandth single to top the Billboard Hot 100 since the chart first came out in 1958.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Under-door locking system adding security to Heartland school

    Under-door locking system adding security to Heartland school

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-03-27 02:59:54 GMT
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...
    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...

  • Springtime means turtles traversing roads

    Springtime means turtles traversing roads

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:52:14 GMT
    A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.
    A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.

    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

  • BBB warns data risk of social media quizzes

    BBB warns data risk of social media quizzes

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:44:26 GMT
    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
    •   
Powered by Frankly