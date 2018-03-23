First Alert: Cloudy tonight with a slight chance of rain - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Cloudy tonight with a slight chance of rain

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer

(Source: William Foeste, cNews) (Source: William Foeste, cNews)
(KFVS) -

This evening will be cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Isolated rain showers may occur late tonight.Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning.

Widespread rain will enter in the afternoon hours as a low-pressure system slowly starts to move east.

Our northern counties have the better chance of getting isolated thunderstorms as well as the heaviest rainfall.

Rain looks to be more spread out in our central and southern counties. Highs temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Heavier rain is expected to fall Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds will also pick up with stronger gusts in the evening hours.

Next week is going to have many days of rain. Our next chance of a full dry day is looking to be Friday. 

       
