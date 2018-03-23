What you need to know March 23 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know March 23

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Scattered showers are expected throughout the day (Courtesy: Heartland News) Scattered showers are expected throughout the day (Courtesy: Heartland News)
(KFVS) -

Good Friday morning, it is March 23.

First Alert Forecast

There will be scattered showers throughout the day, but rain chances will go up and the showers will become more widespread this evening.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there will not be much rain on the radar throughout the early part of the morning. The temperatures will top out in the 50s and some 60s in the south. 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue until tomorrow but severe weather is not expected. The best chance of rain is to the north and East. Sunday still looks mainly dry, but we’ll see a lot of clouds all day long.

Next week looks like we could see an active period of rain and sometimes thunderstorms. Tuesday into Wednesday look like the best chance for storms and heavy rains. There will be concerns about flooding on some of those days, next week.

Making headlines

  1. The City of Cape Girardeau wants your pictures to make them available for an online community album.
  2. The AIDS Walk will be held on Saturday, March 24 in Carbondale, Illinois at the SIUC Newman Center.
  3. According to Jackson Police, a house was shot at in Jackson on Thursday afternoon.
  4. Hundreds of people gathered to honor the life of a Kentucky police officer killed while on duty.
  5. A Paducah man was pinned between vehicles after a crash in McCracken Co., Ky.

Trending web stories

Millions of Facebook users are wondering if their profiles were accessed without their permission. 

Protesters decrying this week's fatal shooting of an unarmed black man marched from Sacramento City Hall and onto a nearby freeway Thursday.

A 28-year-old Missouri mother was charged with multiple felony counts of endangering her six children in two separate incidents.

A Minnesota girl taking her driver’s license test most likely failed – she crashed the car into the examination station before she got on the road.

  • Under-door locking system adding security to Heartland school

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-03-27 02:59:54 GMT
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...
  • Springtime means turtles traversing roads

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:52:14 GMT
    A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.
    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

  • BBB warns data risk of social media quizzes

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:44:26 GMT
    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
