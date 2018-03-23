What you need to know March 23

Good Friday morning, it is March 23.

First Alert Forecast

There will be scattered showers throughout the day, but rain chances will go up and the showers will become more widespread this evening.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there will not be much rain on the radar throughout the early part of the morning. The temperatures will top out in the 50s and some 60s in the south.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue until tomorrow but severe weather is not expected. The best chance of rain is to the north and East. Sunday still looks mainly dry, but we’ll see a lot of clouds all day long.

Next week looks like we could see an active period of rain and sometimes thunderstorms. Tuesday into Wednesday look like the best chance for storms and heavy rains. There will be concerns about flooding on some of those days, next week.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Millions of Facebook users are wondering if their profiles were accessed without their permission.

Protesters decrying this week's fatal shooting of an unarmed black man marched from Sacramento City Hall and onto a nearby freeway Thursday.

A 28-year-old Missouri mother was charged with multiple felony counts of endangering her six children in two separate incidents.

A Minnesota girl taking her driver’s license test most likely failed – she crashed the car into the examination station before she got on the road.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved