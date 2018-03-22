Sen. Paul smacks at budget deal again, this time via tweets

Sen. Rand Paul is blasting away again at what he considers a bloated budget bill. (Source: paul.senate.gov)

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Rand Paul is blasting away again at what he considers a bloated budget bill. This time, he's doing it on Twitter.

Last month, he took to the Senate floor to criticize an earlier budget package. He forced a short delay in its approval that prompted a brief federal shutdown.

This time, the Kentucky Republican is tweeting against a follow-up 2,232-page measure that details how agencies will spend $1.3 trillion this year. He says he was doing that as he sat in his office and read it.

By around 8 p.m. EDT, the 55-year-old libertarian had tweeted three dozen times about the bill. At that point, he said he'd read 600 pages and was finished for the evening.

He wrote: "Shame, shame. A pox on both Houses -and parties."

