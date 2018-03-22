Pictures wanted for Cape Girardeau Community Album

The City of Cape wants your pictures to make them available for an online community album.

To submit photos, you can:

Post your images on our Facebook page

Send directly to publicinfo@cityofcape.org

Call 573-339-6391 to make special arrangements, a limited number of pictures can be scanned.

Please include a caption, the location, and date where taken. The first round of submissions is due by April 6, 2018.

"We're sharing our history and the things that make Cape great and we want to see what people enjoyed about their time here," said Jessica Sexton, a member of the public information team with the city. "If they still got family here, if they live here, just send us what you love about Cape."

The whole idea, show people what makes Cape the place to live that it is. Whether they're older or newer photos they want to see what you have to help tell the story of Cape Girardeau.

"Essentially there's ton's of pictures out there for the history of Cape Girardeau," added Sexton "And, we here, don't have a particular collection for the public to look at, so we're hoping to crowdsource a couple of those items."

All photos submitted become the property of the citizens of Cape Girardeau for their review and use.

Note: Images could also be used for community information, promotional videos, graphics, or neighborhood slide-shows.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.