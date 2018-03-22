Pictures wanted for Cape Girardeau Community Album - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pictures wanted for Cape Girardeau Community Album

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The City of Cape wants your pictures to make them available for an online community album.

To submit photos, you can:

  • Post your images on our Facebook page
  • Send directly to publicinfo@cityofcape.org
  • Call 573-339-6391 to make special arrangements, a limited number of pictures can be scanned.

Please include a caption, the location, and date where taken. The first round of submissions is due by April 6, 2018. 

"We're sharing our history and the things that make Cape great and we want to see what people enjoyed about their time here," said Jessica Sexton, a member of the public information team with the city. "If they still got family here, if they live here, just send us what you love about Cape."

The whole idea, show people what makes Cape the place to live that it is. Whether they're older or newer photos they want to see what you have to help tell the story of Cape Girardeau.

"Essentially there's ton's of pictures out there for the history of Cape Girardeau," added Sexton "And, we here, don't have a particular collection for the public to look at, so we're hoping to crowdsource a couple of those items."

All photos submitted become the property of the citizens of Cape Girardeau for their review and use.

Note: Images could also be used for community information, promotional videos, graphics, or neighborhood slide-shows.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Under-door locking system adding security to Heartland school

    Under-door locking system adding security to Heartland school

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-03-27 02:59:54 GMT
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...
    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...

  • Springtime means turtles traversing roads

    Springtime means turtles traversing roads

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:52:14 GMT
    A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.
    A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.

    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

  • BBB warns data risk of social media quizzes

    BBB warns data risk of social media quizzes

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:44:26 GMT
    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
    •   
Powered by Frankly