10 facing drug, other charges after investigations in KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

According to the sheriff's office, 10 people face drug-related charges after investigations.

The following face charges:

  • Mark Summers, 31, of Hartford, Ky. is charged with trafficking meth, drug-related items, wanton endangerment, tampering with evidence and failure to produce an insurance card and one headlight.
  • Toby White, 45, of Morgantown, Ky. is charged with trafficking meth, possession of a gun by a felon, drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and identity theft.
  • Brittany Taper, 28, of Memphis, Tenn. is charged with heroin possession, drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, identitiy theft, failure to produce insurance and no registration plates.
  • Taylore J. Winfrey, 18, of Millington, Tenn. is charged with complicity to trafficking in methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence.
  • Dominic D. Bringht, 31, of Louisville, Ky. is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin and tampering with physical evidence. 
  • Angela Bellamy 44, of Paducah, Ky. was charged with prostitution. 
  • Ahmad Perry, 23, of Paducah, was charged with trafficking in marijuana over eight ounces 2nd or subsequent offense. 
  • Anthony D. Bell, 40, of Muncie, Ind. is charged with a McCracken County bench warrant for failing to appear for court on unrelated charges.
  • Robert E. Grady, 38, of Paducah, Ky. was charged with a McCracken County bench warrant for failing to appear for court on unrelated charges. 
  • Larry D. Ferguson, 44, of Paducah, Ky. is charged with possession of marijuana. 

According to Detective, Capt. Jesse Riddle, 

On Thursday, just after midnight, patrol deputies arrested two men in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Clarks River Road in McCracken County. 

Mark Summers and Toby White were stopped for traffic violations. Two small children were also located in the vehicle. During the course of the stop deputies were attempting to perform field sobriety test on Summers when two baggies of suspected methamphetamine fell out of his pants. Summers was arrested. 

Toby White, a passenger in the car, tried to give deputies a false name and utilized a factious I.D. White was confronted about the false I.D. and gave deputies his real name. 

A warrant check revealed that White was wanted on outstanding indictment warrants out of Butler County for trafficking in methamphetamine and being a persistent felony offender. 

White was charged with additional charges after he was found in possession of a bag that contained a handgun and additional methamphetamine. 

White is convicted felon and unable to lawfully possess a handgun. Deputies also seized $1923 that is believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales. The two children were released to a family member.
 
In a separate investigation deputies arrested three others following a traffic stop on Irvin Cobb Drive for traffic infractions this morning.

Brittney Taper, Taylore Winfrey, and Dominic Bringht were all arrested after deputies saw them attempting to conceal drugs during the stop. 

During the stop, deputies recovered 124 grams of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and a small quantity of heroin. 

Deputies also seized $1088 from Bringht that is believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales. Taper attempted numerous times to use another person identifiers to avoid being arrested under her real name.
 
Just after noon, drug detectives observed a woman near the intersection of S. 6th and Ohio Streets in Paducah. The woman was attempting to flag down male drivers. Detectives suspected the woman was prostituting. An undercover detective made contact with the woman and she agreed to perform a sexual act for money. The woman was arrested and identified as Angela Bellamy of McCracken County. 
 
After 2:30 p.m. the same day detectives executed a search warrant at 2523 Tennessee Street in Paducah after an investigation revealed drug trafficking was occurring at the home. 

Three people (Ahmad Perry, Anthony Bell and Robert Grady) were arrested at the home and another man (Larry Ferguson) was cited to court for marijuana possession. 

Detectives recovered over a pound of marijuana packaged for sell, scales, assorted drug paraphernalia and cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales. 

