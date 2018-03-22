SIU Carbondale professor talks tariffs, China

President Trump directed the U.S. trade representative to put tariffs on roughly $50 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The United States also plans to impose new investment restrictions, take action against China at the World Trade Organization and the Treasury Department also will propose additional measures.

Scott Gilbert an Associate Professor of Economics at SIU Carbondale said while we don't know the total amount of tariffs, he believes that things like new energy products, and new train technology and other high tech products will all have tariffs put on them to keep China from exploiting them.

He said that while this could put money back into the U.S. economy, it may end up increasing the prices of certain things.

"Those products that China would have brought in, such as high tech trains, that have might become Amtrak trains, maybe more expensive because China doesn't bring in their relatively cheap or competitively priced product," Gilbert said. "Things might become more expensive in the U.S. as products from China get more expensive."

