Inclusive playground coming to Marion, IL

It will include a swing area, playground area, fitness area and shade areas/structures. The protected play surface for the playground is one of the best surfaces for ADA accessibility. (Source: Marion Park District)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

Another playground that allows kids of all abilities to play together is coming to the Heartland. 

The idea is to allow children with and without disabilities to play together. Marion Park District Director, Jack Reed, said it will bridge the divide between mainstream and special needs children. 

"It's our goal to enrich the lives of everyone that comes to the Marion Park District and folks in our community, Reed said.

An inclusive play area designed by Cunningham Recreation and GameTime that will include a swing area, playground area, fitness area and shade areas/structures.  The protected play surface for the playground is one of the best surfaces for ADA accessibility according to the Park District

The playground is slated to break ground in late Spring and projected to be completed by late Summer. Benjamin Green, a parent at the playground said, "It probably would set us apart a little bit from other small towns...I know almost every town has a park, but not everyone accommodates children with special needs."

The idea came from the President of the Board in Marion, according to Reed. 

Heartland Regional Medical Center Inclusive Playground will be located in Ray Fosse Park.

The District has contributed $150,000 and Heartland Regional Medical Center has donated $100,000 and is the “Naming Sponsor” of the Project. The total initiative is $380,000 and they collected more than half of the monies needed. 

Reed said they are still seeking funding partners and community support, if you would like to donate, please contact The Marion Park District.

