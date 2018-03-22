Murphysboro man sentenced to prison on drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro man sentenced to prison on drug charges

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Murphysboro man was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for charges of Unlawful Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Delivery or Possession with the Intent to Delivery Methamphetamine.

In June 2017, officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and the Murphysboro Police Department were working with a confidential source on an ongoing investigation of illegal drug distribution in Jackson County.

On June 6, 2017, officers made a controlled transaction in which the source purchased 0.9 grams of a substance containing cocaine from Barney and another individual.

On June 27, 2017, the source working with officers made another controlled buy and purchased less than 5 grams of methamphetamine from the same individuals.

Barney pled guilty to the drug charges on March 16, 2018, and was sentenced to serve 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by 2 years of mandatory supervised release on each count.

The investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Murphysboro Police Department.

