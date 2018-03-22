Olney man gets 60 years for 8-year-old girl's rape - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Olney man gets 60 years for 8-year-old girl's rape

Glenn Ramey (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Office) Glenn Ramey (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Office)

OLNEY, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to the maximum 60 years in prison for raping an 8-year-old girl who was later found dead.

The Belleville News Democrat reports that Richland County Judge Larry Dunn said Thursday morning that Glenn Ramey's case "cried out for the maximum sentence." The Olney man pleaded guilty in January to predatory criminal sexual assault for the rape of Sabrina Stauffenberg. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a murder charge that alleged Ramey suffocated the Olney girl.

The child's body was found in November 2016 behind a vinegar plant on the south side of Olney, a town in southeastern Illinois of about 9,000 people.

Sabrina's grandmother Susan Vaughn said in a victim-impact statement read in court Thursday that "every day is filled with sadness."

This story has been updated to correct that Ramey's first name is spelled Glenn.

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

