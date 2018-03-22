5 from IL, MO sentenced in Union County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 from IL, MO sentenced in Union County

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
5 were senteced on various charges (Source: Raycom Media) 5 were senteced on various charges (Source: Raycom Media)
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Five people, four from southern Illinois and one from southeast Missouri, were sentenced to prison, according to the Union County state's attorney's office.

According to State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds, the following were sentenced on March 22:

  • Kevin G. Cable, 42, of Pulaski County, Ill. was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for violating probation.
  • Robert M. Best, 40, of Cape Girardeau, Mo. was sentenced to three years for revocation of probation from a theft charge.
  • Stevie R. Easterly, 40, of Anna, Ill. was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to meth-related charges. 
  • Heath Patrick Tellor, 42, of Anna, Illinois, was sentenced to three years for unlawful possession of a controlled substance charge.
  • Dustin R. Haynes, 22, of Wolf Lake, Ill. was sentenced to three years for a  theft charge. 

All were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Under-door locking system adding security to Heartland school

    Under-door locking system adding security to Heartland school

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-03-27 02:59:54 GMT
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...
    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...

  • Springtime means turtles traversing roads

    Springtime means turtles traversing roads

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:52:14 GMT
    A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.
    A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.

    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

  • BBB warns data risk of social media quizzes

    BBB warns data risk of social media quizzes

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:44:26 GMT
    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
    •   
Powered by Frankly