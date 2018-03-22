Two teenagers in custody after shots fired in Jackson, MO

There were people inside the home, but no one was injured. (Source: cNews)

It happened in the 100 block of Bast Street, according to Lt. Alex Broch. (Source: cNews)

Two male teens are now in custody after shots fired were fired at a house on Thursday, March 22.

Jackson Police Department detectives conducted several interviews, which led officers to a home in Cape Girardeau.

During the search of the Cape Girardeau residence, a weapon was located that is believed to be the weapon used in the shots fired incident.

Both the vehicle and weapon were seized and are being processed as evidence.

The two male teenagers will remain in custody on multiple charges.

According to police and the homeowner, at least five rounds were fired and some did hit the home.

According to Capt. Scott Eakers, witnesses reported that a dark gray colored SUV believed to be occupied by two black males sped away from the scene.

The vehicle identification was verified by video from a local business.

There were people inside the home, but no one was injured.

