House fire in Cape Girardeau under investigation

Several fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, March 22.

The fire was in the 600 block of North Lorimer Street. The fire is under investigation.

Several fire engines responded to the structure.

Chief Rick Ennis said they were called around 11:40 a.m. and when they arrived thick smoke was seen from the basement and the rest of the home.

They attacked the fire in the basement.

There is smoke and fire damage in the basement and smoke damage on the first floor.

The fire was under control in 25 minutes.

Everyone got out of the home okay.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved