KYTC: Waste Tire Collection Days announced - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KYTC: Waste Tire Collection Days announced

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
The Lyon County and the KY Division of Waste Management are hosting the 2018 Waste Tire Collection Days The Lyon County and the KY Division of Waste Management are hosting the 2018 Waste Tire Collection Days
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

The Lyon County and the KY Division of Waste Management are hosting the 2018 Waste Tire Collection Days at the Kentucky Department of Highways Lyon County Maintenance Facility on April 5, 6, & 7.

According to the Kentucky Department of Transportation, the groups are sponsoring the waste tire collection event to allow area residents a chance to dispose of waste tires at no charge.  Officials said you do not have to be a Lyon County resident to participate.

Area residents can bring waste tires to the Kentucky Department of Highways Maintenance Facility at 381 Highway 373, Eddyville, KY, on Thursday and Friday, April 5 & 6 from 7 a.m., CDT, to 3:30 p.m., and on Saturday, April 7, from 7 a.m., to 1 p.m.

Officials also said farm implement, bicycle, motorcycle, go-cart, ATV, tractor, truck, and/or passenger vehicle tires will be accepted on or off the rim.

Foam filled, calcium filled, off-road construction tires, and rubber tracks, as well as any tire with a bed greater than 1.25 inches, will not be accepted.

The tire waste collection is available at no charge to residents of Lyon and other surrounding counties.  It specifically excludes tire retailers and salvage yards.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Under-door locking system adding security to Heartland school

    Under-door locking system adding security to Heartland school

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-03-27 02:59:54 GMT
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...
    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...

  • Springtime means turtles traversing roads

    Springtime means turtles traversing roads

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:52:14 GMT
    A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.
    A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.A three-toes box turtle rests on a road. The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging drivers to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptiles as they're more active in Spring.

    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

  • BBB warns data risk of social media quizzes

    BBB warns data risk of social media quizzes

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:44:26 GMT
    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
    •   
Powered by Frankly