KYTC: Waste Tire Collection Days announced

The Lyon County and the KY Division of Waste Management are hosting the 2018 Waste Tire Collection Days at the Kentucky Department of Highways Lyon County Maintenance Facility on April 5, 6, & 7.

According to the Kentucky Department of Transportation, the groups are sponsoring the waste tire collection event to allow area residents a chance to dispose of waste tires at no charge. Officials said you do not have to be a Lyon County resident to participate.

Area residents can bring waste tires to the Kentucky Department of Highways Maintenance Facility at 381 Highway 373, Eddyville, KY, on Thursday and Friday, April 5 & 6 from 7 a.m., CDT, to 3:30 p.m., and on Saturday, April 7, from 7 a.m., to 1 p.m.

Officials also said farm implement, bicycle, motorcycle, go-cart, ATV, tractor, truck, and/or passenger vehicle tires will be accepted on or off the rim.

Foam filled, calcium filled, off-road construction tires, and rubber tracks, as well as any tire with a bed greater than 1.25 inches, will not be accepted.

The tire waste collection is available at no charge to residents of Lyon and other surrounding counties. It specifically excludes tire retailers and salvage yards.

