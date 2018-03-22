Arts Council of Southeast Missouri seeking "Art for the Health of It" entries

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is seeking artist entries for this year’s Art for the Health of It annual exhibition.

Artists should send in their entry forms before the deadline of May 12.

The contest is open to all area artists 18 and older.

Entry fee is $35.

Art for the Health of It provides a way to utilize art as a calming agent in a stress-laden environment while demonstrating the health and healing benefits of artistic images and expression.

The exhibit will be displayed in the surgical waiting room corridor at Southeast Hospital from June 10 - August 25.

Artists can visit the Arts Council website to download the prospectus and learn more about how to enter at www.capearts.org/ArtfortheHealthofIt.aspx.

The mission of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is to provide a forum for residents and artists of the Southeast Missouri region to explore, experience and share in the diversity and excitement of the arts.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.