Stolen vehicle report, traffic stop lead to drug arrest in Marion, IL

A traffic stop led to an arrest in Marion, Illinois at 1:56 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

Marcus J. Newsome is being held at the Williamson County Jail on charges of criminal trespass to vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to an officer with the Marion Police Department saw a blue 2018 Ford Fusion while on patrol on Faust in Marion.

A car matching this description was listed as stolen a few days earlier on March 19 according to the officer.

The officer said he stopped the vehicle and Newsome, 43, from Evergreen Park, Il was asked to exit the vehicle.

When Newsome exited the vehicle officers saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and a further search of the vehicle revealed about 32 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 29 grams of suspected cocaine and US currency according to officials.

