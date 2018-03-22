This week in music: 2000 Destiny's Child - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 2000 Destiny's Child

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from this week 18 years ago.

We're talking about late March of 2000 and at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 were a boy band, a couple of country music acts, a guitarist who gained fame in the late 1960's and a girl group from Houston.

Justin Timberlake and the boys from 'N Sync was at number five with Bye Bye Bye.  The song was originally intended for the English boy band Five, but they didn't like it.  Bye Bye Bye became 'N Sync's signature song.

Country star Faith Hill was at number four with Breathe. It became Hill's seventh number one on the country chart.  It peaked at number two on the Hot 100.  Despite not reaching the top spot, Billboard ranked it as the number one single of the year. It was only the second time that had happened in chart history.  The only other single to turn the trick was Wooly Bully was by Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs back in 1965.

Lonestar was holding down the number three position with Amazed. The original version of Amazed spent 8 weeks at the top of the Country Charts. This remixed version would top the Hot 100 becoming the bands first and only number one pop single.

At number two was Maria Maria by Santana with The Product G&B.  It would go on to spend ten weeks at number one. It comes in at number 96 on Billboard's All-Time Hot 100.  It was Santana's second and so far the band's final chart topping single.

But in the number one spot this week in 2000 was Destiny's Child with Say My Name.  It was the group's second of four number one hits and is one of their signature songs.  The video marked the band debut of Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin. They had replaced LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson who were dropped from the group.  By the way both Luckett and Robertson are credited as songwriters on Say My Name.  They didn't even know they were out of the group until seeing the video to the song and seeing their replacements.

