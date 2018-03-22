One dead in Old Rt. 146 crash in Johnson Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

One dead in Old Rt. 146 crash in Johnson Co., IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of the crash (Source: KFVS)
Officials are on the scene of a crash in Johnson CO., IL (Source: KFVS)
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department were on the scene of a deadly crash on Old Route 146 Thursday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, one person was killed in the crash, Troy A. Newman, 24, of Buncombe. 

Tyler Inman, 27, of Grantsburg and Cyle Harner, 27, of Vienna were both flown to an out of state hospital with critical injuries. 

Trooper Greg Miller said it was a single vehicle crash that injured several people. The vehicle went off road, hit several trees and ejected all three from the Ford F350 truck. 

Police said there were three people in the vehicle that were transported to out of state hospitals. One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash happened before 5 a.m. on Thursday, March 22 at 2:09 a.m. on Thursday, March 22. It happened on Old Route 146 Loop near Honeysuckle Ln.

Miller said the 146 loop was closed in that section and drivers were asked to avoid the area near Vienna, Ill. The road was closed for 15 hours for crash cleanup and investigation. 

State troopers and Johnson County investigators were on the scene

