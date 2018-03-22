What you need to know March 22 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know March 22

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
It's a cold morning in the Heartland (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) It's a cold morning in the Heartland (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Thursday, March 22.

First Alert Forecast

The northern half of the Heartland is having a frosty morning. It’s cool and calm for everyone else.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says clouds will increase through the day and that could bring a few light showers. The high temps will be in the 50s, with much less wind than yesterday.

Starting tomorrow night, we could see scattered showers until Saturday. Sunday is the pick of the weekend, with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s.

A wet pattern will set up starting next week. We’ll have several rounds of rain during the work week, but it doesn’t look like it will rain the whole time. It’s too early to start to talk about the possibility of severe weather.

Making headlines

  1. Experts say there are plenty of reasons for Missouri Governor Eric Greitens to request a judge not a jury to decide his fate.
  2. A vehicle ran into a structure in the 1600 block of Greenbriar in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday.
  3. Two Metropolis, Illinois officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a 34-year-old woman out of her burning home.
  4. Two people from Graves County, Kentucky are facing charges after investigators performed a search of the home and found drugs.
  5. A Cairo, Illinois man has been sentenced to 23-years in prison for assisting in an armed bank robbery in 2014.

Trending web stories

A North Carolina mother is charged with child abuse after a video surfaced of her 1-year-old smoking marijuana.

A woman was caught on camera hiding in a stranger's doghouse to evade police.

A pregnant Florida woman ended up on a top of a moving car’s hood after thieves stole her purse.

  • Under-door locking system adding security to Heartland school

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-03-27 02:59:54 GMT
    At Eagle Ridge Christian School, in Cape Girardeau, security is key. They know that the safety of every student is important. "And honestly it can be a little frightening whenever you hear the things that go on in schools, so we just want to do whatever we can," said Rachael Mellies, a teacher at the school. "We have gotten these barracuda systems that are easy to use, you just slide it under the door." The school added the system for&nbs...
  • Springtime means turtles traversing roads

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:52:14 GMT
    Springtime brings a new kind of road hazard, the slow, hard-shelled kind. As temperatures rise turtles tend to be more on the move and motorists should be on the look out for the reptiles crossing roadways.

  • BBB warns data risk of social media quizzes

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:44:26 GMT
    With everything coming out with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and now the Federal Trade Commission investigating Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to be careful about what they share or participate in online no matter how innocent it appears. That includes social media quizzes and surveys. While they can be fun, BBB President & CEO Michelle Corey said you could  be making yourself vulnerable to more than you think. "Often people don't read...
