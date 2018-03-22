What you need to know March 22

Good morning, it is Thursday, March 22.

First Alert Forecast

The northern half of the Heartland is having a frosty morning. It’s cool and calm for everyone else.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says clouds will increase through the day and that could bring a few light showers. The high temps will be in the 50s, with much less wind than yesterday.

Starting tomorrow night, we could see scattered showers until Saturday. Sunday is the pick of the weekend, with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s.

A wet pattern will set up starting next week. We’ll have several rounds of rain during the work week, but it doesn’t look like it will rain the whole time. It’s too early to start to talk about the possibility of severe weather.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A North Carolina mother is charged with child abuse after a video surfaced of her 1-year-old smoking marijuana.

A woman was caught on camera hiding in a stranger's doghouse to evade police.

A pregnant Florida woman ended up on a top of a moving car’s hood after thieves stole her purse.

