Truck runs into home in Cape Girardeau, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
A vehicle ran into a structure in the 1600 block of Greenbrier in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday night before 7 p.m.  (Source: Raycom Media)
A witness said the vehicle had smoke billowing out (Source: cNews)
Inside the home where a vehicle ran into the structure (Source: KFVS)
A vehicle ran into this home in Cape Girardeau (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A pickup truck ran into a home in the 1600 block of Greenbrier Drive in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday night around 6:15 p.m.

One witness said the vehicle and structure seemed to have smoke billowing out.

Tire marks were in the yard where the driver of a truck drove into destroying trees and a basketball goal before coming to a stop inside a house.

No one was home at the time. 

John Dehne is a pastor and Wednesday night when a pick-up truck came through his house he and his family were at church.

He says if they would have been home, its likely that his kids would have been in the room that truck crashed through.

He said they are just dealing with the mess and thanking God no one was hurt.

"It's just stuff," said Pastor Dehne. "It's not people, it's not what we believe in as a family of Jesus and his impact in the community, that still continues and it's just stuff, just stuff, headaches and money that's what we've said a couple of times to each other."

The house is not livable, but Dehne says his family has gotten a lot of help from his church in picking up the pieces.

Cape Girardeau police and they say no charges have been filed at the time, and medical issues contributed to the crash. 

