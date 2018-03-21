Missouri State hires Ford away from Tennessee State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri State hires Ford away from Tennessee State

Missouri State has hired Tennessee State basketball coach Dana Ford.(Source: Raycom Media) Missouri State has hired Tennessee State basketball coach Dana Ford.(Source: Raycom Media)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Missouri State has hired Tennessee State basketball coach Dana Ford.

Tennessee State athletic director Teresa Phillips announced in a university release that Ford has accepted the Missouri State job. Missouri State will introduce Ford at a Thursday news conference.

Ford replaces Paul Lusk, who was fired after going 105-121 in seven seasons. Missouri State went 18-15 overall and 7-11 in the Missouri Valley Conference this season.

The 33-year-old Ford went 57-65 in four seasons at Tennessee State. The Tigers went 52-39 over the last three seasons after posting a 5-26 mark in Ford's first year. Tennessee State went 15-15 this season.

Ford played for Illinois State and has been an assistant at Winthrop, Wichita State and Illinois State.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

