1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in KY

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
A medical emergency led to a three-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Ky.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County, Kentucky Sheriff's Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-24 on Mar. 21 at 4:50 p.m.

According to McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Geraldine Gilbert, 52, of Paducah, Ky., was traveling east on I-24 with she had a medical emergency which caused her to hit the cable barrier.

Gilbert was transported to an area hospital will non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, but the drivers were uninjured. 

The interstate was reduced to one lane for about an hour and a half and has since re-opened.

