Fred Thatch named MBCA Player of the Year

Sikeston senior guard Fred Thatch has been named the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year.

Thatch ends his senior year breaking the all-time scoring record at Sikeston and being the first player to reach 2000 points for the school.

Thatch will continue his basketball career in college at St. Louis University.

