Political musical chairs in Scott City, MO

Missouri's municipal elections are just around the corner, and in one small Heartland town, the mayor's race seems more like a political game of musical chairs.

In Scott City, the former mayor, who resigned his position last August and the now acting mayor are running against one another in the upcoming election.

Former mayor Ron Cummins resigned last August, citing legal issues.

Now, acting Mayor Norman Brant wants to keep the job.

"I think what I'm doing is right for the community and for the next two years I'll continue to do as I've done the last six to eight months," said Brant.

At first, when Brant got the job he told us, he didn't want to be mayor, he's since changed his mind.

"When I seen the change in the people and the good things that was happening, I was leaning towards running," he said. "I had a lot of people come up to me and say please stay another couple years if at all possible, but the creosote plant was the big things. I want to protect the people of town they don't need something smelly in the middle of town," said Brant.

Cummins said he stepped down from his position to protect the city from his legal battles, but now he wants to get back to work.

"If you were happy with what you seen, the changes, the mowing, the infrastructure, the sewer program we started then you'll really be happy because that's what we intend to do," said Cummins.

A voter, Marsha Vogler says she liked the changes Cummins was making.

"He was changing, our town looked good and the police were doing what they were supposed to be doing and everything was for the better," she said.

But voter Janice Thomas wants to see Brant continue his changes.

"He deserves his chance to continue on and I don't think that we will see any circumstance where Norman will just throw his hands up in the air and say I quit," Thomas said.

Thomas said as far as she's heard everyone voting in the election has already made up their mind.

"I'm looking forward to it, I think it will be a good run," she said. "I think there will be plenty of people voting for both."

