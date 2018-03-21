Dexter, MO police chief on paid leave

The police chief is on paid leave (Source: City of Dexter)

Dexter, Missouri Police Chief Sammy Stone is on paid administrative leave, according to a city official.

City Administrator Mark Stidham said Stone is on leave due to personnel issues, but he couldn't comment more than that.

Larry Patterson is currently serving as the interim Police Chief in Dexter.

