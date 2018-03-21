The Latest: Judge refuses to change trial date for Greitens

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Latest on the criminal case involving Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A St. Louis judge has refused to move up the felony trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Greitens was indicted last month on fourth-degree invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015, before he was elected. He has denied criminal wrongdoing.

The trial is scheduled to begin May 14. Attorneys for Greitens asked Circuit Judge Rex Burlison to move up the trial to the first week of April. Burlison, at a hearing on Wednesday, declined to do so.

Another hearing is scheduled Monday on the request by Greitens to have the judge, rather than a jury, hear his case.

2 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has claimed to be the victim of a political witch hunt since the day a St. Louis grand jury accused him of taking a compromising photo of a woman during a sexual affair.

So legal experts say it's only logical that the Republican governor, facing trial in a heavily Democratic city, would request trial by judge, not jury.

Greitens was indicted in February on felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a partially-nude photo of the woman without her permission in 2015. Greitens has admitted to the affair but denied criminal wrongdoing.

Judge Rex Burlison at a hearing Wednesday will consider the request for a bench trial and to move the trial from mid-May to early April. City prosecutors oppose both moves.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.