2 from Graves Co., KY arrested on drug, child endangerment charges

Two people from Graves County, Kentucky are facing charges after investigators performed a search of the home and found drugs.

According to the sheriff's office, after a number of complaints about suspicious activity, the search took place at the home on N. 5th Street.

Investigators said Mark Anthony Saxton, 33, and Courtney Saxton, 35, were arrested after synthetic drugs, Hydrocodone and a large amount of money was found.

They were charged with:

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree >10 dosage units of Hydrocodone

Trafficking in synthetic drugs

Possession of a controlled substance not in proper container

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Endangering the welfare of a minor

The couple were taken to the county jail. Mayfield police assisted in the search.

