Saline County, IL investigators looking for leads in burglary case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a recent burglary.

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Department, the burglary happened on March 19 at a home in the College Road area south of Eldorado.

The burglary took place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 19.

The department is looking for a vehicle of a gray or silver Geo Tracker with a spare tire on the rear with a black luggage rack on top and silver tire rims.

Anyone that has information on the burglary or on the vehicle is asked to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 252-8661.

