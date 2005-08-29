Scott City - Terry Flannigan - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott City - Terry Flannigan

August 29, 2005
Week #1 MALDEN
Starting today we go to work for Malden.  We must have a great week to have a chance to win.  Malden is a very skilled team with a lot of speed.  We have to improve this week on defense to stop them and offensively we have to eliminate turnovers and control the ball.

"Youth is great in life, but not on a football field."

Powered by Frankly