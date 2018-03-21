Kentucky teachers leave school to rally against benefit cuts - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky teachers leave school to rally against benefit cuts

Teacher rally at Capitol for pension. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Teacher rally at Capitol for pension. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Hundreds of Kentucky teachers are flexing their political muscle with a rally outside the state Capitol, hoping to bury a proposed pension overhaul.

At least seven eastern Kentucky districts closed schools on Wednesday so teachers could attend. They were joined by employees from other districts, which either sent delegations or were closed due to a late-season snow.

Nearly a thousand of them marched from the Kentucky Education Association headquarters to the Capitol, chanting "We'll Remember in November" - an election-year warning from public employees opposed to Republican efforts to reduce their retirement benefits.

They're also pushing for greater education funding.

The rally comes at a crucial time, with lawmakers negotiating a new state budget as Gov. Matt Bevin tries to revive the pension bill.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

