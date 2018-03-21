Kinder meets with SEMO Port Authority

Former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder met with the SEMO Port Authority at he monthly board of commissioners meeting. (Source: DRA)

Former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder met with the SEMO Port Authority at he monthly board of commissioners meeting in March.

Kinder discussed plans on Harbor Track No. 2 grading and construction.

Harbor Lead Track No. 2 will provide a second track into the Port's harbor industrial area, according to the Delta Regional Authority. It is designed to eliminate a steep grade and, in the future, will allow better handling of 100-car unit trains into the Port.

They are planning to build a multi-track "loop" west of the harbor.

Kinder is the Alternate Federal Co-Chair of the Delta Regional Authority. The DRA serves portions of eight states: Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee

