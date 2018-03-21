Kinder meets with SEMO Port Authority - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kinder meets with SEMO Port Authority

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder met with the SEMO Port Authority at he monthly board of commissioners meeting. (Source: DRA) Former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder met with the SEMO Port Authority at he monthly board of commissioners meeting. (Source: DRA)
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder met with the SEMO Port Authority at he monthly board of commissioners meeting in March. 

Kinder discussed plans on Harbor Track No. 2 grading and construction.

Harbor Lead Track No. 2 will provide a second track into the Port's harbor industrial area, according to the Delta Regional Authority.  It is designed to eliminate a steep grade and, in the future, will allow better handling of 100-car unit trains into the Port. 

They are planning to build a multi-track "loop" west of the harbor. 

Kinder is the  Alternate Federal Co-Chair of the Delta Regional Authority. The DRA serves portions of eight states:  Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee

