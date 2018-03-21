Cairo, IL man sentenced for assisting with deadly 2014 bank robb - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cairo, IL man sentenced for assisting with deadly 2014 bank robbery

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Otha Don Watkins III, 35, admitted he helped James Nathaniel Watts in planning the robbery and drove him to the First National Bank on May 15, 2104. (Source: KFVS) Otha Don Watkins III, 35, admitted he helped James Nathaniel Watts in planning the robbery and drove him to the First National Bank on May 15, 2104. (Source: KFVS)
CAIRO, IL (KFVS) -

A Cairo, Illinois man has been sentenced to 23-years in prison for assisting in an armed bank robbery in 2014, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern Illinois District.

Otha Don Watkins III, 35, admitted he helped James Nathaniel Watts in planning the robbery and drove him to the First National Bank on May 15, 2104.

Watts killed two employees and wounded another.

Watkins had pleaded guilty to assisting in the crime in 2018. 

The 23-year sentence will be served with another sentence of 12-plus-years in which Watkins was already serving for robbing a McDonald's restaurant in Cape Girardeau in 2014. 

James Watts was previously sentenced in May 2017 to life in prison plus 10 years for his role in these crimes.

The investigation, in this case, was conducted by the FBI and the Illinois State Police with the assistance a number of other law enforcement agencies in Illinois and Missouri.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly