Rep. Smith receives honor from Cotton Producers of MO

Congressman Jason Smith has received an award from the Cotton Producers of Missouri.

He became the first elected representative in over five years to receive the Lifetime Membership Recognition award from the Cotton Producers of Missouri at their annual meeting on March 17.

“Missouri cotton farmers are some of the hardest working people around, and it is a privilege to represent and fight for them each and every day,” said Congressman Smith. “Along with corn, cattle, dairy and other farmers across our great state, these folks feed and clothe not just Americans, but millions of people around the world. Whether it’s visiting a cotton farm in Dunklin County, a Gin in New Madrid, or explaining to the city folk up in Washington about what it means to be a cotton farmer in Missouri, I will continue to advocate for the policies which support our cotton farmers needs in order to succeed.”

Organized in 1981, the Cotton Producers of Missouri advocate for cotton producers across the state.

Congressman Jason Smith represents Missouri’s eighth congressional district.

