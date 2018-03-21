Safe House for Women to hold groundbreaking

The Safehouse for Women along with the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and the Jackson Chamber of Commerce, will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking(Source: Safe House for Women)

The Safehouse for Women along with the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and the Jackson Chamber of Commerce, will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for their new shelter construction project.

The new shelter will increase beds to 40 instead of 17 and will be fully ADA-compliant.

“Our groundbreaking represents ten years’ work by the Safe House for Women and our generous community to bring this shelter construction project to fruition,” said Executive Director Jessica Hill. “We are thrilled to share this occasion with our partners and supporters, and to take this important step forward in providing refuge for all those fleeing domestic violence in our community.”

It will be held on Friday, April 6, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Cape County Park North.

The public is invited to attend.

For more information, visit www.semosafehouse.org.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.